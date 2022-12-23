With graduation exercises Friday afternoon, five months of training and learning were completed and 18 new law enforcement officers are prepared to take to the streets and serve their communities.
Fifteen of those new officers are joined with Lawton's men and women in blue, one has joined the Cameron University department, another has joined ranks with the Stephens County Sheriff's Department and Cyril's police chief is fully-accredited.
Speaking to the graduating cadets from the stage in the City Council chambers, Training Director Lt. Charles Whittington told of his pride at the efforts by the cadets as they made it through the course. Some went through the full academy curriculum while others underwent a shorter trek with lateral training due to prior having prior accreditation.
Whittington offered the highest praise with his colleagues who trained them. This class has a pedigree, he said.
"They were trained by the best officers in the Lawton Police Department," he said before continuing, "dare I say, the state."
Assistant Chief Rondell Seratte honored one of those officers who is readying to retire in 2023 with 25 years with the department.
"Detective Rick McCollister is an example or model for others to follow," he said. "Rick is an exceptional leader and role model for all of us to emulate."
Along with his detective duties, McCollister has been the man teaching cadets how to use defensive tactics and survive the streets for years. For his service, he was presented with an inscribed Spartan Xiphos and a standing ovation.
Graduating class speaker, new LPD Officer Matthew Mitchell spoke of how the job he and classmates have trained for has changed over the years. He spoke of what remains the forge to hold them together in service: the bond of brother and sisterhood coupled with training.
"We have become brothers and sisters, we went through a lot together," he said. "The past five months have prepared us for this task."
Chief Smith sent this new officers with words to remind them of the important role they serve in a community. He also reminded them of the nobility of their service.
"Our mission is always to make this community a better place," he said. "You have the hardest and most rewarding job in America.:
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.