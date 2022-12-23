With graduation exercises Friday afternoon, five months of training and learning were completed and 18 new law enforcement officers are prepared to take to the streets and serve their communities.

Fifteen of those new officers are joined with Lawton's men and women in blue, one has joined the Cameron University department, another has joined ranks with the Stephens County Sheriff's Department and Cyril's police chief is fully-accredited.

