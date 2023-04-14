Members of the City Planning Commission won’t take a stand on a proposal to repurpose 52.7 acres of parkland, saying they don’t have enough information to make decisions.

Commissioners were asked Thursday to provide input into a proposal from City of Lawton staff that would bring new use to 19 parks. “Repurposing” would include actions such as designating the space to adjacent property owners or selling it at auction for other uses, including commercial development.

