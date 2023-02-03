Lawton planning commission restores certificate allowing stone building in downtown area

The City Planning Commission has overruled a decision that would have forced a downtown Lawton business to change its appearance.
Commissioners heard an appeal filed by Tiffany Walker about property on Northwest 2nd Street that she is restoring to serve as office space.
In late December, the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee rescinded the building’s certificate of architectural conformity, documentation necessary to operate. The certificate had been granted by a former City of Lawton administrator in June 2022, under a policy that allowed administrative approval of the certificate rather than requiring an applicant to go through the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee.
In December, city planners said there were several problems with Walker’s renovation project, to include the fact the original building permit was approved only for interior work. They estimated 90 percent of the exterior, which features gray stone, had been completed before the city issued a “stop work” order in May 2022. Kameron Good, a city planner, said no exterior work was to have been done under that building permit. When the owner presented an appeal to the city, former Community Services Director Janet Smith approved it under authority granted by a policy (Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee members rescinded that policy in December).
Good said the building doesn’t meet downtown standards, as defined by city code, to include a provision that 100 percent of the building must be fire brick or an approved material. Good said administrative approvals were permitted under the previous policy only if the applicant met all downtown building standards “and this did not meet standards.” Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee members, also noting that parking in front of the building blocks the sidewalk, voted to suspend the certificate.
Bernard Walker, speaking for his wife, said they received administrative approval for their certificate of architectural conformity June 22, then were notified more than six months later that the certificate had been revoked, after a Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee meeting that neither he nor his wife knew about. He challenged the fact that the code cited in Article 18 specifies the building must be 100 percent brick (city staff said the provision is specified elsewhere) and said they met the regulation that approved materials could be used.
“This was authorized by the planning director,” Walker said. “The city should honor its decision and restore the certification.”
Commissioner Neal Springborn said Smith was allowed under provisions that existed in June 2022 to give that approval, “and all the sudden, we take that privilege away.” Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city staff is working within provisions of the downtown overlay district.
“We’re trying to enforce the rule uniformly. This one building does not conform. It is an exception to the brick (requirement),” Burk said, adding administrative approval was granted because a city administrator didn’t want to direct something already in place to be torn down.