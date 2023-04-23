The City Planning Commission has agreed to a plan that would convert residentially-zoned lots in the 2100 block of Northwest Arlington to commercial use.

The recommendation, which would need approval from the City Council before being implemented, would give lots at 2122 and 2124 NW Arlington C-1 Local Commercial District zoning, the most restrictive of commercial zoning categories. It would match the zoning already held by two lots between those two and North Sheridan Road, as well as lots to the north and south.

