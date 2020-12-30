Editor’s note: The following is a snapshot of the effects that COVID-19 has had on various segments of the Lawton population, outlined during a forum sponsored by Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center.
Lawton pediatrician Edward Legako said today is a totally different world than it was in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest.
Legako, a member of the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, said adjustments were necessary for patient and medical provider. For doctors, “no one was coming in,” he said, of appointments being cancelled and routine checkups that weren’t taking place. But, there was an unexpected benefit: “Parents started to realize why kids get sick.”
He said that as a child in the 1960s, he and his family didn’t go to restaurants or travel, and that showed up across the country in lower incidents of disease spread. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people today are wearing masks and have stopped eating in restaurants and traveling. The result: Children are showing fewer incidents of colds, flu and strep throat. Masks, he said, “make a big difference in all illnesses.”
Legako said while it’s not the first pandemic U.S. health care experts have faced, he admits he never expected to live through an epidemic like his original partners did when he joined their practice as a new doctor in 1981. Those partners lived through the nation’s polio epidemic, Legako said, explaining it took researchers from 1916 to the mid-1950s to develop a vaccine for polio, a disease now so isolated on a global scale it is present in only two countries. He cited other childhood diseases that once were common, but now rare, noting, for example, there are young doctors who have never seen a case of chicken pox.
He compared that to the excitement of the availability of a vaccine for COVID-19, something he expected to be available within weeks (Oklahoma began inoculating those in its priority one group in mid-December). Legako addressed concerns from many who say they won’t take the vaccine because of concerns about the speed of its development, explaining researchers were able to speed the development of the vaccine because they already had the DNA sequence of the virus in hand.
“That shortened the time drastically for vaccine development,” Legako said.
He also cited studies which show the vaccines ready for release have a 95 percent success rate. That figure is closer to 100 percent when researchers look at the percentage of people in whom the most severe symptoms are curtailed, something Legako called “especially important.” He also said the vaccine is a better option than waiting for “herd immunity,” or the state at which the virus is curtailed because the majority of the population has had it. He said herd immunity would have to reach 70 percent to knock out the virus worldwide.
In the meantime, he said if the virus is still around for two or three more years, “most of us will get it.”
“I know the only way to not get it is get the vaccine,” he said. “I feel very comfortable we have not rushed this through.