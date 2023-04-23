Lawton residents will be uniting against Parkinson’s disease in May.

The 2023 Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk will begin at 10 a.m. May 13 in Bentley Gardens of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Festivities will begin an hour earlier, before the 10 a.m. walk. Registration for the Lawton event may be made at the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance website at oklahomapa.org.

