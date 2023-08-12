Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for a man and woman accused of using a fraudulent check scheme to steal almost $3,000 from Southwest Federal Credit Union.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Belinda Raena Burries, 31, and Justin Michael Moon, 36, both of Lawton, for counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and conspiracy, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.