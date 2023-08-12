Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for a man and woman accused of using a fraudulent check scheme to steal almost $3,000 from Southwest Federal Credit Union.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Belinda Raena Burries, 31, and Justin Michael Moon, 36, both of Lawton, for counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and conspiracy, records indicate.
Lawton Police Detective David Folkert began investigating the couple after the credit union reported fraud. It was learned Moon opened an account on March 8. Burries was with Moon and he attempted to add her as a secondary person but was declined due to multiple unpaid closures and suspected fraud at other establishments, according to the warrant affidavit. The pair were seen together during multiple transactions where Moon would deposit checks into the account and then would make withdrawals.
The total amount the pair are accused of receiving through fraud was $2,858.25, the affidavit states.
Cash warrant bonds of $10,000 were issued upon Burries and Moon’s arrests.
