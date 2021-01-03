The City of Lawton had a pretty good handle on its 2019-2020 fiscal year and by the middle of the third quarter, administrators were reporting they had more revenue coming in than predicted when administrators set the budget eight months before.
Then, COVID-19 hit, and national, state and local governments began looking at ways to protect their residents.
Governmental action — which continue today — began to limit social interactions such as shopping for clothing or eating in restaurants. People stopped spending money, either because they didn’t have it to spend after losing their jobs, or because businesses weren’t open. That meant sales tax revenue — the primary funding source for most Oklahoma municipalities — dried up and utility revenues (another major revenue source) dropped as people economized or simply couldn’t meet their financial obligations. Local government officials started worrying about exactly what such steep drops in revenue would do to the services they supply and the people they employ.
COVID-19 was something that was happening elsewhere in late February, but by mid-March, two Oklahoma residents were being tested for COVID-19. While the first cases in Comanche County wouldn’t be confirmed for weeks, local officials began taking action to keep the virus from spreading.
March 14, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker announced the city was suspending most activities in city facilities for the next 30 days, action that followed a declaration of national emergency by President Donald Trump. City officials didn’t close city offices (yet), but asked residents to avoid them to protect city staff and the services they provided.
COVID-19 protective activities ramped up quickly. March 16, Fort Sill announced it was suspending guest attendance at graduation ceremonies, something that continues today. The effect on the local economy was almost instantaneous; Candy Hanza, general manager of Comfort Suites, said she lost $12,000 worth of business in 24 hours as customers cancelled hotel reservations.
At Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, officials predicted the effect would be fewer flights between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth because fewer people would be flying. Today, the airport has two daily flights, when it had at least four pre-COVID-19.
March 18, Booker extended Lawton’s State of Emergency provisions, closing restaurants, bars, clubs and similar facilities while acting under city provisions that put the mayor in charge during emergencies (the council, at Booker’s request, later amended that provision to specify the mayor and mayor pro tem were in charge). The closure extended to facilities such as gyms and athletic venues, while in-person gatherings were limited to no more than 10 people and community leaders recommended funerals be conducted graveside. Within city government, facilities such as the library and recreational centers were closed to the public. Meetings were cancelled unless they were necessary for governing.
By March 19, Comanche County Commissioners were announcing they were closing the courthouse to the public in most instances; it wouldn’t reopen until June 1. The effect on residents was large: marriage certificates couldn’t be issued, residents had to make special arrangements to pay their property taxes, courtrooms suspended most activities, the election board had make provisions for people filing for office or registering to vote in a major election year.
By March 23, the City of Lawton had amended its business closure order, adding those with “close, personal contact” between customers and employees to the list of entities no longer allowed to be open. Businesses allowed to remain open had to provide direction to patrons about social distancing and sanitation protocols. That same week, Lawton City Hall closed to the public except for pre-arranged circumstances.
Also that week, county commissioners closed restaurants, bars and taverns within the county proper; like in-town restaurants, they could continue take-out or delivery service.
March 24, the City Council said Booker could move to what Gov. Kevin Stitt defined as Safer at Home, a state mandate that closed non-essential businesses in counties with verifiable cases of COVID-19 (at the time, 17). Comanche County didn’t yet have its first confirmed case, but Dr. Scott Michener, the chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital who has become one of the community’s leading COVID-19 experts, said medical experts were pretty certain the virus was here.
Comanche County reported six confirmed cases of the virus by March 28 , with Comanche County Memorial Hospital reporting its first staff member with COVID-19.
As Lawton’s mayor extended the city’s Civil Emergency Proclamation to April 30, city leaders continued to struggle with defining essential businesses, those that could remain open.
April 3, city officials said that meant furniture and sporting goods stores were closed in most instances; furniture stores selling appliances could remain open for those sales only; sporting goods stores could sell guns and ammunition. Restrictions were placed on the number of people who could be inside businesses at one time, based on the facility’s square footage. A citywide curfew (keeping all but essential workers off the street between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.) remained in effect and businesses were directed to erect safety measures to protect employees and customers. Social distancing of at least 6 feet was encouraged; grocery stores were directed to make their aisles one way, among other measures taken to protect customers.
At the state level, officials said they would allow boards and commissions — to include city councils and boards of education — to meet virtually, a provision then allowed for only two statewide boards. While that provision expired in mid-November, legislators have said they intend to introduce a bill this session to make that ability permanent.
The week of April 13, Lawton leaders put a mask mandate into effect, requiring most people in most indoor public settings to wear masks or facial coverings, as they refined existing provisions to help stem the spread of COVID-19. It was a decision other cities, including Altus, already had made and one that continues to provoke opposition from some residents.
While the initial decision was a mandate, city officials rescinded that directive by mid-April, changing it to “strongly recommended,” although masks still are required in some indoor settings, including entry into City of Lawton facilities such as Lawton City Hall and the Comanche County Courthouse.
City officials also began easing restrictions on businesses by mid-April, allowing some (such as golf courses, sporting goods stores, and car dealerships) to reopen if they followed health and safety guidelines. The city also began working with the faith community to allow residents to go back to church, starting with the concept of drive-ins that offered outdoor church services.
The city continued to refine its COVID-19 restrictions, easing its curfew April 23 to apply only to residents under age 1, raising the limit on social gatherings to 10 (it had been six), and allowing businesses to have more customers. It also allowed some recreational activities to resume, to include camping and boating on city lakes.
In late April, Stitt announced Oklahoma would begin a three-phased reopening of businesses while continuing to protect its most vulnerable populations because positive cases had begun trending downward. Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan began with personal care businesses under limited circumstances, before moving to indoor dining facilities and church services by April 24, then gradually to other activities and businesses through May.
April 23, the City Council said Lawton would follow Stitt’s plan, easing restrictions that had been more severe than those imposed by the governor. County commissioners followed the next week, allowing some businesses in the county to begin reopening although they would not reopen the courthouse until June 1.
By May 8, Lawton City Hall had reopened to the general public and other city facilities were gradually reopened as the month progressed, as easing restrictions also allowed businesses to reopen under safety protocols.
But problems continued. In mid-May, the county jail stopped taking inmates and the state sent in personnel to help operate the facility after inmates and jail staff tested positive for the virus. The problem prompted the county to move its healthy inmates to state facilities, leaving the jail as a quarantine area until those inmates recovered.
Questions and complaints about masks continued. Stitt said repeatedly he would not impose a statewide mask mandate, a stance that remained unchanged even after he contracted COVID-19. Stitt said that decision would be left to communities, although in November he would require masks to be worn by employees and visitors to state facilities after COVID-19 numbers began surging.
In July, residents and business owners opposed to mask mandates were attending council meetings to urge that group to rescind the requirement. Kimberly Shea said some business owners were losing customers because of it, while Kelly Sullins called it “way too much pressure” on businesses. Others said mask mandates/requirements are not legal and infringed on their civil rights.
As the City of Lawton extended its Civil Emergency Proclamation until May 31, city leaders reiterated they planned to follow Stitt’s phased reopening plan, to include allowing city churches to conduct in-person services if they followed safety protocols.
In the meantime, city leaders continued dealing with the effects COVID-19 had on the local economy, setting a plan to furlough city employees in May and June to help balance the existing budget while making plans for deep cuts in the budget for the year that began July 1. Some of those plans (to include continuing furloughs) were put on hold because of funding from the federal CARES Act strengthened city resources, but council members still approved what administrators called a stand-in budget, or one that can be adjusted as the revenue picture clears.
Increasing CVOID-19 cases in recent months prompted Stitt to decide in mid-November that Oklahoma bars and restaurants would close to in-person dining and drinking by 11 p.m. nightly, to help control the spread of the virus. That requirement was suspended after an Oklahoma district judge granted a stay, responding to a challenge by bar owners and others who said it unfairly impacts their businesses. The temporary restraining order against Stitt and the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission had been set to expire Dec. 30, but was extended through Jan. 8. The ABLE Commission said it will not enforce the curfew until that Jan. 8 hearing is held.
Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn closed city facilities to the public Dec. 2 following a decision for the county courthouse on Nov. 30. Both entities remain closed to help control the spread of COVID-19, officials said.