Ballfields at Eastside, Ahlschlager and McMahon parks will be restored to playing condition, after the City Council agreed to designate an additional $100,000 to the entity handling its youth sports programs.

Council members voted unanimously for the plan submitted by the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority to allocate funding to restore badly deteriorated fields. Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said the proposal would upgrade some — but not all — of the sports fields associated with City of Lawton facilities.

Recommended for you