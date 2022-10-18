City Council members will act in their roles as the City Transit Trust to discuss sites today for a new mass transit transfer center.
The session, which will include a public hearing, will begin at noon in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C Avenue.
The council is expected to resume discussions about Railroad Street locations for an indoor transfer center and a combination maintenance/storage/administrative complex. LATS’ downtown transfer center now is an open-air facility along Southwest B Avenue, at Southwest 4th Street, but city and transit officials have been discussing an indoor facility almost as long as LATS has been operational.
While city officials had once designated the former Lawton police station site at Southwest 4th Street and Southwest A Avenue, the council discarded that proposal in 2019 and now are looking at two sites on Railroad Street: directly across from the Lawton Public Safety Center, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, for the transfer center; and a tract on the southeast corner of Railroad Street and Southwest D Avenue for the maintenance and storage yard, and administrative building (those functions now are housed west of the Public Works Yard, on Bishop Road).
Today’s agenda includes an executive session to discuss the purchase and/or appraisal of real property for the facilities. City officials have said while the city owns most of the D Avenue site, they would need to purchase private property for the Southwest A Avenue site.
Officials also say they want to proceed with design plans because funds designated for that purpose are nearing an expiration date. The $589,951 in federal transportation funds were granted to the City of Lawton in 2016.
Before council members go into executive session, they are slated to hold a public hearing that will allow the general public to offer comments on transit authority matters, including the indoor facility and its proposed site.
The hearing is one of three hearings/public meetings slated in coming weeks to discuss a new downtown transfer center, bus routes and bus stops.
LATS management has set public hearings Friday and Nov. 15 to give residents the chance to discuss proposed route and service changes, identified within a master plan that system manager Hendrickson Transportation Group has created. Friday’s hearing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center, 1405 S. 11th.