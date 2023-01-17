Abandoned police station

City officials are making plans to demolish the vacant and deteriorating former police station on Southwest 4th Street, at West Gore Boulevard. The City Council will decide today what type of surface will be put on the site after the building is gone.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The City of Lawton is proceeding with plans to demolish the old police station.

But the City Council’s newest member wants time to analyze the building to see if it might be suitable for another use.

