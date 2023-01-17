The City of Lawton is proceeding with plans to demolish the old police station.
But the City Council’s newest member wants time to analyze the building to see if it might be suitable for another use.
That demolition plan has been in the works for years as discussions about building a new public safety facility on Railroad Street solidified. The station was built as a state-of-the-art facility in the mid-1960s as part of the downtown revitalization effort and at one time housed city police, municipal jail, emergency dispatchers and municipal court. But in recent years, the deteriorating structure was deemed unsuitable to continue as the main location for city police and the jail (dispatchers and municipal court were moved to separate buildings years ago), and city leaders said it would be razed and the site cleared after the police department and city jail moved into the new public safety facility.
City Engineer Joe Painter said city staff will open bids Jan. 25 from firms seeking to demolish the building “and we will have a price.” That starts the process of analyzing bids, with recommendations to be brought back to the council for a decision.
Mayor Stan Booker said the time frame involved in that process means Ward 4 Councilman George Gill has time to do what he wants: see if problems in the deteriorating structure can be repaired and the building kept functioning.
Gill asked why the city wanted to demolish the building, when city leaders also are looking for suitable sites for a downtown transfer center for LATS and a potential site for another inmate detention center.
“This might be a good location,” Gill said, of detention center discussions. “Delay this (demolition) a few weeks.”
But other council members said the building has multiple problems, include sewer problems, that would make repairs difficult. Deputy Police Chief Will Hines said the building experienced a fire in July 2021, causing damage that has not been repaired. And he said there are sewer problems stemming from the jail on the second floor. Police officials have said overflowing sewer problems on the top floor, often caused by inmates, caused problems on lower floors, and the building also had repeated problems with mold.
Painter said city staff was bringing the issue to the council for a decision on what it wanted done with the site once the building is gone. Options are taking the site to “virgin ground,” meaning everything, including underground structures, would be removed; and traditional surface, which would clear the structure to 4 feet below grade. That second option would allow a parking lot to be built or the site returned to park space. Complete removal would allow a large building to be erected on the site.
There is a distinct cost difference. Painter estimated it would cost about $200,000 to clear the site to 4 feet below grade, versus $400,000 to $500,000 for a complete clearing.
“I don’t think we need to remove everything,” Painter said of a staff recommendation to take the less expensive option, adding the building is ready for demolition. “It’s been abated (asbestos removed).”
City officials have discussed building a parking lot on the site to serve the Lawton Farmers Market to the west and, tentatively, the mass transit transfer center if it is built in the Gore Boulevard median.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city staff wants to avoid a problem the city had with the public safety center, when contractors clearing the site discovered two buried tanker cars full of oil, evidence of the site’s use as a railroad yard decades before.
“I didn’t want us to run into an issue if we build something there in the future,” Cleghorn said of the station site.
Council members voted to continue with plans to demolish the building and clear the site to 4 feet below grade, with Gill casting the only “no” vote.