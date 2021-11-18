Small businesses still are trying to weather the economic changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but those in Lawton are poised to take advantage of the benefits presented by the community, local experts said.
The state of small business was the topic Wednesday during a Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce luncheon led by three members of the business community: Samantha Lankford, director of the Center for Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies at Cameron University; Cody Holt, coordinator of the Business Development Center at Great Plains Technology Center; and Tara Deavours, commercial loan officer with BancFirst.
After highlighting what Lawton and Oklahoma businesses did — and the opportunities they were presented — to overcome challenges presented by the pandemic in 2021 and into 2022, the three made predictions on trends businesses will see in 2022.
Holt said Lawton will continue to rely on its strengths, which will include its educational entities: Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center and Lawton Public Schools.
“They did a lot in the last year,” Holt said, explaining many residents are returning to school to gain training in areas they had not considered before, which is why the educational entities are important.
Holt said Great Plains’ trade programs are full because of increased enrollment, with some disciplines reporting a waiting list. He pointed to one colleague whose son wanted to enroll in Great Plains’ welding program, but couldn’t because it was full.
“We’re seeing it now,” he said, of student willingness to engage in trades seen as “getting your hands dirty” because of the pay potential.
Great Plains also is seeing increases in its business incubator program, where more people are exploring career options, including going into business for themselves.
“We have a huge increase in people wanting to turn hobbies to businesses,” Holt said.
It isn’t just Great Plains.
Lankford said Cameron also is seeing increased interest from people wanting to start their own businesses. But, she said many of those people asking questions about starting a business also are asking about federal programs to provide start-up money, with questions typically posed as “I want to start a business if someone pays for it.”
Deavours said that’s why one of the community’s challenges is dealing with what experts call The Great Resignation. She said people staying at home during the pandemic discovered that not only can they do with less, they also have trouble coping with stress — and won’t — when they return to traditional work environments. She said that presents challenges for employers, with the most at-risk group being one of the most important: mid-career, highly skilled employees.
“This trend is growing,” Deavours said about employees who aren’t as committed to traditional work environments, adding the challenge for employers is “targeted retention” techniques to keep such employees.
Deavours said Lawton has other weaknesses to overcome, including red tape — such as City of Lawton building requirements for upgrades related to establishing a business in an existing building. She cited one client who had to install a parking lot for his building, an unanticipated expense.
“That red tape is real here,” she said.
But Lawton also presents advantages, Deavours said, citing one as the Lawton Advantage, a term Goodyear executives coined more than a decade ago to laud the city’s people and their willingness to work and to be involved.
Holt said Lawton has other advantages, to include establishment of the FISTA, a complex being created in vacant retail stores in Central Plaza for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Holt said the FISTA is presenting the community with the opportunity to keep young workers here, rather than seeing them leave Lawton for high tech jobs elsewhere.
Threats remain for small businesses that must be addressed, the three said, to include inflation and wage pressure, and problems with the supply chain. Deavours said experts don’t expect those supply chain problems to be resolved until 2023, “at the earliest.”