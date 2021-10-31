Lawton is a good place to raise a family, but community leaders must continue focusing on investment to strengthen job potential, said Chris Schwinden.
Schwinden is senior vice president of Site Selection Group, designated by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation to conduct a workforce study that he presented to LEDC’s economic development forum last week. Schwinden said the workforce study initially was proposed in 2019, but put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then completed this summer.
The findings: while Lawton is a good place to raise a family, business leaders need to improve overall workforce participation, grow technology opportunities, accelerate investment on quality of life issues, and emphasize diversification via recruitment and entrepreneurial strategies.
Schwinden said some work already is moving toward that goal: he cited the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) being developed in Central Plaza, because it focuses on jobs. He also cited what he called “tremendous” activities in the community, especially in the manufacturing area. He said that could be important for local economic development efforts because of changes in the national climate.
Schwinden said for years, big companies have focused location efforts on large cities and communities have concentrated on capturing major industry. Now, recruitment efforts are focused on mid-sized companies, those bringing 100 to 300 jobs and capital investment of $25 million to $75 million (although the increasing need for a skilled labor force because of automation has increased capital investment to $50 million to $100 million).
More importantly, Oklahoma in general could benefit from increasing efforts by industries in other parts of the U.S. to relocate to Texas. Schwinden said Texas is expensive, “so Oklahoma is a good alternative.” Lawton is well-positioned to speak to those mid-sized industries, Schwinden said, with an industrial park that offers water, electricity and natural gas.
Analyzing issues such as demographics, occupational dynamics (supply and demand for key job skills), quality of life, and training and education, one area stands above the others.
“This is where Lawton shines,” Schwinden said of the training and education analysis, adding this is an important to Lawton because it is important to industry.
Great Plains Technology Center and the training it offers for industries is “very, very favorable,” Schwinden said, explaining when his company talked to industries in the community, almost to a person they lauded the training and education opportunities available to them and their employees.
The community, through Great Plains and Cameron University, also emphasizes IT disciplines, as well as health sciences. But, Schwinden said the community also is losing the people Cameron trains to Oklahoma City, Dallas and other metro areas.
Another strong issue Lawton should emphasize is quality of life, Schwinden said, of a focus on housing and outdoor recreation.
“You can afford to buy a house and live here,” he said.
He said locals also don’t do enough to emphasize the stunning vistas and outdoor recreation opportunities offered by the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and areas such as Medicine Park.
“It’s beautiful up there,” he said, adding other benefits include air access through the local airport, hospitals, people and culture (things that stand out but are difficult to put data behind). But, the region also faces low population growth and a tight labor market created by low unemployment and low labor force participation. The local work force also is aging, he said.
Other challenge include crime (to include the perception of crime) and the need for more investment in the community and what he called “hipster development” that creates a community that draws people and prompts them to stay. While there is a high presence of service workers, there is low competition and demand for professional services, which means there are fewer here.