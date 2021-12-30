Trail-related recommendations made in the City of Lawton’s new parks plan have a common goal: build on the trail system that already exists.
Nate Clair, project manager with Halff Associates, said unlike the parks master plan (the first of its kind for Lawton), the city already has a trail master plan created more than a decade ago. Clair said Halff’s goal became envisioning how Lawton could build on what already exists, updating the plan to meet today’s residential needs while looking at new ideas such as converting part of Wolf Creek channel in west Lawton to a trail.
While the most immediate benefit will be to residents who use bike/hiking trails to exercise or get to destinations, there is the argument that a well-crafted trail system will stimulate economic development.
“Bike trails are a big tourist draw,” said Clair, adding that Lawton has the advantage of being able to link its trail systems to one that already exists on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, something that will “encourage out-of-towners to come to Lawton.”
That isn’t a new idea: when the city crafted the bicycle and pedestrian master plan in 2008, supporters said their goal was to link trails inside Lawton to Fort Sill and the wildlife refuge, creating an extensive recreation system. That was the rationale for installing a paved path along the east side of Fort Sill Boulevard between Cache Road and Fort Sill’s Scott Gate. That path also links to existing bike/walking trail inside Elmer Thomas Park, as do designated trails from west Lawton’s Greer Park and sites in south Lawton.
One of Halff’s critiques of the bike and pedestrian plan is that only a “handful” of trails have been built in the years the plan has been in place.
The majority of Lawton’s existing trails are paved sidepaths, as multi-use paths located along roads that are wide enough to accommodate a variety of users. Sidepaths are designed to connect key locations, but in Lawton they extend only short distances, Halff said. The longest one is the 1.3 mile paved connection along Fort Sill Boulevard.
Elmer Thomas Park has 3.71 miles of paths; 1.8 miles are part of a paved loop trail, while the remainder are soft surfaced connections throughout the park. But, the park also is home to the Born Learning Trail, a collaborative effort between the City of Lawton and United Way of Southwest Oklahoma to create interactive, outdoor games for families.
On-street bike facilities in Lawton typically mean shared-use lanes, designated on the shoulders of existing roads to remind motor traffic there are bicycles around. The city’s first designated bike lane is on Southeast 45th Street, created when the road was rebuilt. That designated lane provides a protected bike route from surrounding neighborhoods to MacArthur middle and high schools.
While there are additional bike and hiking lanes/paths identified under the existing plan, the new parks master plan said city officials should consider even more.
“Today’s system is relatively limited and doesn’t adequately serve the bicycle and pedestrian needs at the level necessary for a city of Lawton’s size,” the master plan states, adding many streets with shared bike lanes need maintenance to improve the pavement and repaint lane markings.
The goal in 2008 remains the same today: Create a more expansive non-motorized transportation network by filling in gaps in the current system and providing safe and accessible options for users to reach key destinations. That’s part of the reason the parks master plan suggests other options, including what Halff calls Opportunity Corridors:
• Greenbelt: West Lawton’s Wolf Creek already connects McMahon Park south of West Lee Boulevard, Fred Bentley Park at Northwest 40th and Northwest Columbia, and Meadowbrook Park on Meadowbrook east of Northwest 53rd Street. Halff said the channel is adjacent to Cameron University and connects to other corridors proposed in the 2008 plan.
• Rails to Trails: City leaders have long discussed a variation of this option: obtain abandoned railroad tracks east of downtown to turn it into a pedestrian/biking trail, arguing work to make a flat railroad bed works perfectly into a walking/biking path. Halff suggested using the railroad tracks that run adjacent to Interstate 44, then follow Southwest F Avenue into west Lawton. While that segment is an active freight line, “rail corridors represent great opportunities to integrate trails,” the report states. Using those tracks would mean ensuring a 25-foot buffer between tracks and trails, which appears to exist along most segments, Halff said.
Clair said another proposal is a “wayfinding system,” signs and other activities that link a series of trails. He said Lawton already has the opportunity to link its in-town trails to the refuge’s system, adding a wayfinding system “would encourage out-of-towners to come to Lawton.”