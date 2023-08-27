A formal street maintenance program, one that includes drainage, is a crucial component in addressing Lawton’s street problems, city officials say.

Members of the Streets and Bridges Committee, comprised of City Council members and city staff associated with streets, have begun setting priorities for street and bridge work that will be funded with existing dollars, as well as an additional $60 million in ad valorem revenue that will become available if Lawton voters approve an extension of the ad valorem program Sept. 12. The committee already has recommended its top priorities for bridge work, a recommendation that the City Council signed off on recently.

