KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You read and hear stories about the malaise that accompanies COVID-19 a lot these days but for those who are living its nightmare, it hits home.
When you are certain you have it but can’t get tested, it seems a nightmare from which you can’t wake.
Janet Dexter is living in that void while self-quarantined at her home in Kansas City, Kan. A Lawton native, she’s the sister of The Constitution’s Sonya Bilovecky. During an interview by phone Thursday morning, she tried to keep spirits up as her health keeps degrading.
“I’m doin’ fine,” she said with a voice that betrayed the statement.
Dexter works in career services at the University of Missouri — Kansas City. On Thursday morning, she received an email informing her that a student had tested positive for COVID-19. She doesn’t have much information to let her know for sure if she’s had contact with the student. Part of her job is to have one-on-one contact with many students.
It adds another point of uncertainty at the moment.
Dexter said she had just moved to her new office Monday where she is slated to be the manager of students services. It’s spring break for the students but it appears the break could last longer. Classes have moved online and campus buildings are shut down but there are still areas where students remain and interaction seems inevitable.
While working with her boss to fix up her new office, she said they wore gloves and tried to remain vigilant about possible exposure. In the end, she’s not sure it helped.
“I came home Monday and that night around 3 a.m. it hit hard,” she said.
Dexter said she called her local emergency room and was told not to come in but, instead, contact her primary care provider. If it got bad, she was told to call an ambulance.
The next morning, Dexter called an urgent care clinic when it opened but was told not to come in. She called her primary doctor and he conducted a test via telephone from her description of symptoms. Her weakened voice and periodic dry coughs helped him diagnose her as likely having COVID-19. But from afar, it’s tough for a physician to make the call. She said she was grateful her physician was able to diagnose her over the phone, as best he could.
“They don’t want me to come in, so what does that tell you,” she said. “I can’t say with 100 percent certainty I have it but I don’t know I don’t have it. … I’m 60, I’m not old. If I was 65 they would test me.”
Dexter said the symptoms she’s suffering are nothing like the flu. The dry, unproductive cough that began over the last weekend is almost debilitating and shortness of breath makes breathing a battle.
“I have never been this short of breath,” she said. “With the flu you at least vomit or have other symptoms you treat. I’m almost certain I do not have the flu. My chest feels just short of breath but it feels … heavy. It feels like you just can’t catch a breath.”
Dexter said a prescribed inhaler helps and some capsules suppress the cough somewhat. But overnight Wednesday was a rough one, she said.
“It just feels like you’ve gone up a flight of stairs and you’re out of shape but you get to the top and you’re so proud of yourself and you’re so out of breath,” she said. “You can’t catch your breath. When you catch it you sit very still and try not to move. I’ve been living under my electric blanket and I’m freezing to death.”
Once she became symptomatic, Dexter said she’s remained inside her home ever since except to take her trash out.
“That was a feat in itself,” she said. “You would have thought I ran a 5 minute mile. I was proud of myself, I got it down there.”
One of the things medical personnel have asked Dexter to do is monitor her temperature. But she doesn’t have a thermometer and chills while she’s sweating makes it hard to gauge. Attempts to purchase one have been fruitless. It appears thermometers are as precious an item as toilet paper for those hoarding supplies. Her sister just sent her an Oklahoma-purchased one and it should be arriving shortly.
Getting her medications has been a struggle as well.
“I have to go to three different pharmacies to pick up medication,” Dexter said. “On the news it’s ‘everything is fine’ but we’re in lockdown. Until you’re in the city, you don’t realize the struggles that are going on.”
However, overall, she’s ready to be locked in. Dexter said she is “very stocked up” with supplies. A trip a few weeks back to Lawton to visit her family allowed her to buy some things she didn’t expect to need so desperately. In Kansas City, Kan., some things are in short supply. She said it took three days to find grapes and on one of those days, she visited five different stores with hopes of success.
“The only thing I’m missing that I can’t find is my damned thermometer (which arrived Saturday),” she said.
Dexter said Kansas has made it discouraging for those who may need to be screened for COVID-19 due to its handling of testing. The Kansas Department of Health directs people to go to their healthcare provider for testing. As of Saturday evening, there were 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. She believes the state isn’t being transparent and that there are many more.
“Here they are reporting all these numbers that are so low,” she said. “I don’t understand the people not getting tested. I don’t know why they’re not being tested.”
Dexter said she knows three people who are almost positive they have COVID-19. One worked in the nursing home where the state’s first recorded death from the virus happened. Another is a physician with an elderly clientele. He’s not allowed to test his patients because it doesn’t follow his field of practice, she said.
Dexter’s son works for a lab where they make veterinarian vaccines. He was exposed on the job.
“He is in mandatory isolation for 14 days,” she said. “A person he worked with tested positive and he came to work and was sick. It’s just ridiculous.”
Dexter wishes Kansas had reacted as quickly as Missouri in shutting things down due to the virus’ spread.
“The kicker is, in Kansas, they will still hold church if you sit the social distance separation apart,” she said.
While she’s in self-isolation, Dexter said it’s tough sometimes being alone and vulnerable because you get inside your head at some point.
“Especially if it’s late at night, you can’t breathe, you do your inhaler but it’s not kicking in, you think ‘do I call an ambulance?’” she said. “Then you wake up and think ‘phew’ I made it through the night.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.