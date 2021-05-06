Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Joe D. Williams proves you can come home again.
The Lawton native took over as new commander of Troop G, which is based in Lawton, on May 1.
Williams grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1986 before joining the Navy. After leaving the Navy, Williams returned to Lawton and worked at Farm Fresh Bakery while attending Cameron University.
Williams said he wasn’t sure what he wanted to with his life and was looking at a career in law enforcement. Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales and Williams’ father, who retired from the Lawton Police Department, solidified his commitment to join a force. Williams said he applied to several agencies including Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lawton Fire Department but was turned down for both. Morales encouraged Williams to apply to the OHP and he was selected in 1995 for the 48th Highway Patrol Academy.
“I’m just really glad to be back in Lawton,” Williams said. “This is my home. My parents are here, my sister, friends, family, lots of nieces and nephews and my son is a trooper assigned to troop M, which is out of our office. So it’s great to be home.”
After joining the OHP, Williams spent the several years working in western Oklahoma before being transferred to the OHP’s Executive Security detail.
The Executive Security Division carries out the Department’s statutory mandate to provide protection, security services, and transportation, for the governor and their immediate family and the lieutenant governor. From 2008 to 2012 Williams was assigned to the lieutenant governor’s detail under then-Gov. Mary Fallin.
William was promoted to captain i September 2018 and assigned to Oklahoma City as the Troop A commander until his transfer to Troop G.
It’s a big difference between Troop A area and rural Southwest Oklahoma, Williams said. In OKC, his area included OKC Metro which was unique in that the Highway Patrol has jurisdiction on the interstate systems within the Metro of Oklahoma City and in Tulsa. That doesn’t happen anywhere else, he said. Being responsible for the metro also increased the accident worked. He said Troop A would average about 6,200 crashes per year while Troop G investigates about 1,200.
“As far as the size of Comanche County is huge, but a lot of it’s the wildlife refuge, a lot of it is Fort Sill, you know. But it’s just a true typical rural area,” Williams said. “Oklahoma City is a little unique, because you have the metro. And then there’s six additional counties that are part of your base area, so I had seven counties I was responsible for that and the Metro in itself.”
In addition to his duties as Troop G commander, Williams also has been put in charge of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike — a position usually held by a dedicated captain. However, manpower shortages have made that option impossible.
“So this is going to be a little unique,” said Williams. “There’s going to be some learning and figuring out some of the schematics of it but it’ll be a good deal and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”