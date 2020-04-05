KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For Lawton native Janet Dexter, she thinks she’s weathered the coronavirus storm.
When The Constitution spoke with her last week, she was in rough shape while self-quarantined in her Kansas City, Kan., home. On Saturday, she said the worst part seems to be over. But her patience with feeling ill is wearing thin.
“I wish this crap would get over with,” she said before adding she feels much better than she has. “It’s been like night and day. I’m better served than last time I talked to you. But this is no joke.”
One Wednesday, Dexter said she woke up to what was the first good day in over a week. The thermometer her sister Sonya Bilovecky sent had arrived and showed her temperature to be normal. That’s beside the fact she still feels like she’s freezing and is spending most of her time underneath her electric blanket. The coughing had become manageable and the chills and shortness of breath have eased up from the week before.
She thought it was maybe going to be a good day and decided to go down the stairs to her laundry room. That’s when the shortness of breath and extreme fatigue kicked in. By the end of her walk, she had to use her inhaler to get back a semblance of breath.
“I caution anybody going through this when you wake up and are feeling good,” she said. “it’s quite deceiving. I pushed too quickly on that one.”
The laundry followed her big outing where she ended up going to two stores to pick up her beloved soda. A woman just needs some things in life.
“I needed Diet Coke,” she said. “If I’m going to die at home, at least give me my Diet Coke.”
While out after over a week in bed, she saw the signs of Kansas cracking down on people being out and about. She went early, around 7 a.m., to Walmart and saw maybe four or five people inside shopping. They were all wearing masks and gloves. While she was there for soda, other shoppers were purchasing bottles of bleach and Clorox wipes. Still, there was no toilet paper or paper towels to be found. She said it appears the state is readying to do something soon to limit food purchases so supplies don’t run down.
Dexter works in career services at the University of Missouri — Kansas City. On March 26, she received an email informing her that a student had tested positive for COVID-19. She still doesn’t know for sure if she’s had contact with the student. She has one-on-one contact with many students as part of her job.
It was after doing work moving into her new office on March 23 that she began to fall ill. During the overnight to follow, the coughing, aches and relentless feel of fever took over. In the time since then, she said she did everything to keep herself together while not being sure if she has COVID-19.
Dexter said she was directed several different ways in an attempt to test for the virus but the Kansas State Department of Health was directing her to her doctor for testing, However, she wasn’t allowed to come into the office and was told not to go to an emergency room or urgent care center. Basically, she was diagnosed by her doctor over a phone call.
“Medical guidance in Kansas is zilch, it lacks very much,” she said. “It will be interesting to see how all this pans out.”
Dexter said it’s interesting to see how Kansas, where she lives, and Missouri, where she works, are handling the COVID-19 crisis — “There are two different sets of rules to live by.” While there are similar numbers of cases and deaths, she said there doesn’t appear to be a transparent process to testing a large enough number of people to truly represent the actual population affected.
“They don’t let everyone know that in Kansas, they don’t test,” she said.
Dexter said that she has spoken with her doctor and when she told him her fever had normalized, even with the cough, that she was going to be okay. That meant a lot after the experience since late-March.
“It was a really bad time, night was the worst,” she said. “You just make the day go by and it’s just baby steps.”
Now that she’s feeling better, Dexter said she wants to be productive. But she wants to remain cautious. She said she thought she’d pushed herself back to square one with the Wednesday laundry endeavor. It took the rest of the day to recuperate. But she said you have to take baby steps to get back onto the track of normalcy.
“The bad part is over,” she said. “I think the one saving grace for me is in the back of my mind, I have my inhaler. I haven’t had to use it the past couple of days.”