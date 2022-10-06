STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Comanche educator continues to find recognition for his lifetime of work to improve education for Native Americans.
Cornel Pewewardy was among graduates from Penn State University to be recognized on Sept. 28 by the Penn State Alumni Association during its Annual Alumni Fellow Awards.
Pewewardy, a 1989 graduate from the Penn State College of Education, was recognized for his life work’s dedication to American Indian education and higher education.
“It’s really an honor to be here,” Pewewardy said during his acceptance speech. “I don’t come back to Penn State University that often, maybe 35 years.”
Despite the spatial distance, Pewewardy remains engaged with the Penn State College of Education community. He continues to collaborate with faculty to enhance the American Indian Leadership Program, which was founded in 1970 and is considered one of the oldest and most successful programs of its kind.
Pewewardy told of how happy he was that the university includes the land acknowledgement into the core syllabi at Penn State. It’s a continuing legacy to the university, he said, that makes it a “healing university.”
“All universities and colleges in the U.S. are on Indigenous lands,” he said.
When recruited to attend Penn State in the 1980s, Pewewardy spoke of the faculty who would guide his higher education. It was an important component in his decision. He recognizes those who came before set the path to be followed and pushed further by future generations.
“The very first Native teacher I had was right here at Penn State,” he said. “I’m not here by myself. … We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. … My father was a POW, my uncle was a Code Talker. They served their time for us to be here.”
Pewewardy is professor emeritus, Indigenous Nations Studies at Portland State University. Pewewardy retired in 2017 from Portland State University, where he served as director of the Indigenous Nations Studies program.
Now serving as vice-chairman of the Comanche Nation, Pewewardy was instrumental in helping found the Comanche Academy Charter School before stepping down to serve on the tribal government. He continues to advance education and recently released his latest book, “Unsettling Settler: Colonial Education: The Transformational Praxis Model,” published by Teachers College Press.
Pewewardy said his profound belief is in the power of Indigenous education and in the power of higher education. He calls it the driving force to his life’s work to bring those two forces together and improve both.
“(It’s about) engaging Native students in critical analysis,” he said.
With his life’s work, Pewewardy has been recognized and honored extensively. On Friday, that continues as he will be recognized with a National Indian Education Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.