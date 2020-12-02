Members of the Lawton NAACP Branch 6131 donated 1,500 masks to Lawton Public Schools, Tuesday.
NAACP members Dr. Al Hall, religious chair; Arlie Hampton, health committee chair and Branch President-Elect Will Scott presented the masks to Lawton Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Jason James in a ceremony at the Shoemaker Education Center.
“The NAACP is continuously looking at ways it can help the Lawton community as the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic impacts local citizens, to include the youth within Lawton Public Schools,” said Scott. “ In these times of uncertainty and the reported increases the cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19, members wanted to do their part to protect the safety of its youth and give back to their local community.”
The masks will be divided between the middle schools and bus drivers. 1,000 individually wrapped, two layered cloth masks will go to Central, Tomlinson, Eisenhower and MacArthur middle schools while the 500 disposable masks will be given to bus drivers for students who enter the bus without a mask, Scott said.
Masks were purchased from the individual donations of local members of Branch 6131. Scott said the organizations goal is to eventually expand mask donations to other LPS students.