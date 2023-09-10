Phil Sampson: one of a kind

As he readied to close up shop at his namesake music store, Phil Sampson grins while holding up a prized banjo. Samson leaves an indelible mark in the Southwest Oklahoma music scene.

 Scott Rains/staff

On Thursday, the music stopped for a short while in Southwest Oklahoma with word of the death of a Lawton legend.

But the last thing Phil Sampson would want is silence to be his song. That’s the legacy this man left on so many in the local music world.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

