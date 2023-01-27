The man police identified as the suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023 is being held on over $1 million bond after receiving charges Friday.

Christian Vance Lane Sr., 30, was arrested following a police chase that began around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of apartments at 2505 NW 82nd Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. A U.S. Marshal and Lawton police detectives were attempting to arrest him after developing him as the suspect in the Jan. 17 shooting death of Elijah Jones.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.