The man police identified as the suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023 is being held on over $1 million bond after receiving charges Friday.
Christian Vance Lane Sr., 30, was arrested following a police chase that began around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of apartments at 2505 NW 82nd Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. A U.S. Marshal and Lawton police detectives were attempting to arrest him after developing him as the suspect in the Jan. 17 shooting death of Elijah Jones.
When law enforcement turned on their red and blue lights, Lane sped off, the affidavit states. A long high-speed pursuit reaching up to 115 mph in wet conditions also involved the Cotton County Sherrif’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The chase went south onto Interstate 44 and into Cotton County.
The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office used spike strips in an attempt to disable the vehicle allowing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to use a tactical maneuver and end the pursuit north of the Randlett exit, according to affidavit.
The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Jones, 20, around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road. He was bleeding from his neck and pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit states.
The bar’s security video showed Jones was shot by Lane, who fired over the privacy fence to the north of the parking lot. Another shot was fired through the fence, striking a nearby car, according to the affidavit. Video showed two vehicles backed into parking spot near Jones and moments before the shooting, one of the males seen standing on the rear of a car was identified.
The witness said he’d been in the bar when Jones came in with a group of people around midnight. He said a “bulky and light skinned” man had come in and was looking at Jones’ group “extra hard,” the affidavit states. He believed it was the same man wearing a mask when he fired the fatal gunshot over the fence.
Viewing security video from inside the bar, investigators were able to identify Lane from past experiences, according to Lawton Police Detective Robert Meurant. Lane was seen leaving the club around 1:40 a.m. with his headlights off.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the video showed a man resembling Lane had returned and walked from a parked vehicle to the fence line. Following the shooting, he was seen running to a parked car that sped off eastbound on Northwest Lawton Avenue, the affidavit states.
Lane made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction in one case and endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate.
A known rapper under the handles of C-Lane and Golden Child, Lane filmed a music video for the song “Black Power” near Liberty Park in June 2020. The video shoot was marked by social media disinformation that there would be riots and mayhem. The event ended up being peaceful and there was a significant Lawton Police Department presence at the scene.
Lane has prior Comanche County felony convictions from June 2011 for first-degree burglary; and September 2011, for three counts of second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, according to records.
Lane is held on $1 million bond for the murder case and another $150,000 for the eluding charges. He returns to court at 3 p.m. April 11 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.