The Lawton Municipal Court will resume its in-person dockets on Tuesday.
Although returning to service, COVID-19 considerations remain in place, according to a press release from the City of Lawton.
If you are sick (fever, cough, sneezing, etc.), have had potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus or are considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be at a higher risk from the virus, you’re asked not to attend court. Contact the court by phone, 580-581-3265.
Dockets will be set by appointment only, with a limit of 14 per court session. If you are not scheduled to appear before the judge, you will need to contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s office at 580-581-3265 to schedule an appointment.
If you are not sure whether or not you need to appear before the judge, contact the office by phone first.
The scheduled appointment will be solely for the individual with charges filed against them. Others will not be allowed in the courtroom.
If you need to make an in-person payment, have all necessary information ready to speed up the process. These include: receipts, photographs, car registrations and insurance verification for the time and date of the offense. Email these items to exhibits@lawtonok.gov one business day prior to any scheduled court appearance.
Due to the increased call volume, expect some extended wait times.
Online payments continue to be taken at: municipalonlinepayments.com/lawtonok.
Payments may also be taken by mail in the form of a cashier’s check or money order at: 102 SW 5th Street, Lawton, OK 73501.
Email for more information: exhibits@lawtonok.gov.