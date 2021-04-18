The employees of Lawton’s Municipal Court Clerk’s Office are in their waning days of cramped space in a deteriorating building.
The department is one of four that will be moving into the Lawton Public Safety Center in coming weeks, as the City of Lawton transitions to a new facility that will replace badly deteriorating and/or insufficient space now housing the municipal court clerk and municipal judge staff, Lawton Police Department, the city jail and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station (administrators will remain in the historic Central building).
While the city administration’s goal is to have departments moved and functional by mid-May, that is influenced by numerous factors, including the work each department must accomplish to relocate functioning offices that have extensive daily interaction with the public.
For the municipal court clerk’s office, those interactions will be limited the last week of April, said Municipal Court Clerk Jillian Allison of her goal to hold normal operating hours on April 28, then close through the weekend to her department’s new space in the Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street.
“We’re excited about it,” she said.
The process will include multiple steps for a City of Lawton department that handles citations written by Lawton police.
“We only handle the misdemeanors,” Allison said, of violations defined in city code and adjudicated by Municipal Judge Nathan Johnson (felonies are handled by Comanche County District Court and the county detention center).
Everyone is moving into the new complex, Allison said, of space allocated for the eight clerks who deal with the public and court space used by Johnson.
Allison said her move will have fewer moving parts than other departments. For now, she will be moving only pending cases and outstanding warrants, contained in the new digital system that Allison and her employees have been working to master even as they finalize plans to pull up roots and move. Closed cases and the associated paperwork will be moved at a later time, remaining stored in the annex.
Allison said when it comes time to move those remaining records, there will be a specific process to handling them.
“There are steps,” she said, explaining the records hold personal information that must be protected, which is why as the custodian of the court records, she will have to accompany those records when they are eventually moved.
Under the most recent timeline, the court clerk’s office will close its doors at 5 p.m. April 28, then spend the next four days moving and settling into their new area in the southern half of the Lawton Public Safety Center before reopening May 3.
There’s more to like than the expanded space.
Because the municipal court system works closely with Lawton police and the city jail, Allison said she likes the placement of the departments within the new complex. The jail is on the south end of the building, flowing into the court clerk and court areas, while Lawton Police Department’s records division is on the north wall. Now, municipal court complex is in the City Hall Annex on Southwest 5th Street, while the police records division and city jail are inside Lawton Police Department on Southwest 4th Street.
There are other things to like. While Johnson’s new courtroom is similar in size to his existing one, his new courtroom has digital capability. That means videos from body cams and other digital evidence can be viewed in the courtroom, rather than moving elsewhere.
While the clerk’s office will be using the digital system it is using today, that system is new. In recent weeks, even as the office has been preparing for its move, staff has been learning a new digital record system, part of a citywide digital modernization. City administrators have been planning that software upgrade for a while; it’s coincidence it is happening at the same time the office is moving, Allison said, with a smile.
In the end, the stress will be worth it, she and other city administrators said, of a move to a modern facility keyed to meet departmental demands for decades while providing additional space in a building that doesn’t have the structural and infrastructure problems of existing buildings.
The City Hall Annex was built decades ago as Lawton’s post office, then converted for city use when the post office moved to today’s location during downtown’s urban renewal process. The post office space, already being used for city offices, was renovated for use by municipal court in the late 1980s when that division moved out of the police station. While the court space is in better shape than the rest of the building, it still is showing its age, Allison said.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said keeping the annex fully functional would mean funding at least $3 million in upgrades for the badly deteriorating structure, which has both structural problems and deficiencies in its infrastructure.
Moving the court clerk offices doesn’t mean the annex will be empty. City Engineer Joseph Painter said the building still will house the city’s IT department, and its finance and purchasing divisions. But, Cleghorn said the Capital Improvements Program that built the new public safety facility has funding to complete renovation of three unfinished floors in Lawton City Hall, including two in the north wing that will house IT.
In the meantime, Allison is continuing with plans to relocate her staff.
“It’s incredible,” she said, of the upgraded facilities. “They’re so excited.”
Staff already is making plans. The docket will be cleared for the moving days. Residents are being notified and the city will post notifications on other venues, including City of Lawton social media sites.
Allison said the basics of dealing with municipal court and clerk’s office will remain the same for residents.
“There will be small changes, not major changes,” she said.