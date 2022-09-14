Lights
Comstock

MEDICINE PARK — A Lawton motorcyclist was injured following a Saturday morning wreck in northern Comanche County.

Shelley Y. Jordan, 63, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with external arm, leg and trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was wearing a helmet.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you