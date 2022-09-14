MEDICINE PARK — A Lawton motorcyclist was injured following a Saturday morning wreck in northern Comanche County.
Shelley Y. Jordan, 63, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with external arm, leg and trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was wearing a helmet.
Jordan was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Northwest Meers/Porter Hill Road when, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, she hit a groove in the uneven pavement and lost control, Trooper Robert Baca reported. She and the bike both slide about 230 feet before separating. The bike continued another 360 feet, coming to rest about 4 miles north of Medicine Park.
The trooper determined the uneven roadway caused the wreck.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.