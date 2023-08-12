Cuffs

A mother is in jail on $50,000 bond after her 2-year-old child got into her marijuana edibles and had to go to the hospital.

Cheyenne Danielle Barta, 25, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.