A mother is in jail on $50,000 bond after her 2-year-old child got into her marijuana edibles and had to go to the hospital.
Cheyenne Danielle Barta, 25, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Lawton police were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after the girl tested positive for marijuana. Staff said Barta brought the girl to the emergency room because she wasn’t feeling well.
When asked if she kept any medications in the home, she said she does but keeps them unreachable for the child, the probable cause affidavit states. She said she had marijuana gummies but claimed those, too, were kept out of the girl’s reach. She said she doesn’t have a medical marijuana cards, according to investigators.
Barta told police between 2 and 3 p.m. that day, the girl had become lethargic and fell down and she took her to the hospital where lab work was conducted, the affidavit states. The child was placed in temporary custody with someone else and Barta was arrested.
Barta’s preliminary hearing conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 12, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.