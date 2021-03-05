An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Lawton woman accused of exposing her unborn baby to methamphetamines and other drugs.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrant for Shannon Rose Delaware, 40, of Lawton, for allegations of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable with up to life in prison.
Delaware fell under investigation on Jan. 21 when she gave birth to a newborn at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. According to the warrant affidavit, the umbilical cord test revealed the baby had meth, amphetamines and marijuana in the bloodstream.
A DHS investigator spoke with Delaware and she admitted to drinking alcohol and to having limited prenatal care during pregnancy. She denied drug use, the affidavit states. The investigator learned the baby was being taken care of by family members due to living conditions with the mother.
During the investigation, Delaware refused to allow a case worker into the home. According to the affidavit, there was an intense odor and when her boyfriend opened the door, it appeared they were living a “hoarder lifestyle.”
Delaware has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from August 2020 for violation of the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act, records indicate.
A cash warrant bond has been set at $50,000 for Delaware.