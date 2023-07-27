Lawton might stop accepting animals from other communities at its animal shelter

The City of Lawton animal shelter may stop accepting animals from other towns.

City Council members have directed city staff to craft a plan that could do away with the existing policy of crafting agreements with entities outside Lawton, providing those communities services for stray or released animals that include rehoming and euthanizing. To date, Lawton has agreement with three communities, but only the agreements with Apache and Walters are active (a third agreement with Grandfield is not).

