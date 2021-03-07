Austin Helfin said while his parents made the decision to put him into Lawton Public Schools’ virtual middle school program this school year, he was kept in the loop.
“They did talk with me about it in detail, so I could understand the reason for their decision,” Austin said in an interview conducted virtually, via email, as fitting the virtual experience he has had this school year.
His classes are varied, including core classes such as honors math, science, honors language, arts/reading, and social studies, but also subjects such as art and orchestra. Like other students and parents, Austin believes some classes are a better fit for the virtual world than others are.
“I feel like some would be easier done in the classroom, such as art and science,” he said.
Austin said he is enrolled in LPS’ daytime option, keeping close to the same schedule he would have as a traditional middle school student at Tomlinson Middle School. His first Zoom class is 8:30 a.m., an addition made this semester and one that Austin said he likes. Starting when students returned to classes in early January, students now have Zoom classes with teachers four days a week.
Austin said he has friends attending school both in-person and virtually, and he likes the experience so far. But, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t return to traditional in-person classes if he had the option.
“Oh yes, I would do it in a heartbeat if things were different,” he said. “I like being in the classroom and seeing my teachers and friends. Hopefully, next year things will be different, but it’s too early to tell.”