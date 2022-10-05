Lawton police said two men pulled over Friday leaving a known drug house under surveillance were busted with fentanyl.
Now they’re each in jail on $50,000 bonds for allegations of trafficking.
On Monday, Tyreese J’Quan Dallas, 26, and Xavier Emmanuel Thomas, 28, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances in Comanche County District Court, records indicate. Dallas received a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs and Thomas received felony charges of trafficking and for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to pay taxes due to the state.
The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine between $100,000 to $250,000.
Detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit were watching a known drug house on Friday when a vehicle with an expired tag left the house. It was pulled over at the intersection with Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road and Dallas and the driver Thomas were inside, the probable cause affidavit states.
A K-9 officer’s open air sniff alerted for drugs and the men were removed. A black handgun was seen inside the driver’s side door pocket and three clear baggies containing 23 Roxy M30 pills were inside Thomas’ sock, the affidavit states. Roxy M30s are imitation Oxycodone tablets containing the much stronger synthetic opiate, fentanyl. Nothing was found on Dallas.
During the course of the investigation, it was learned Dallas had gone inside the home to make the purchase and handed the pills to Thomas once he was back inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Dallas and Thomas return to court at 3 p.m. Feb.7, 2023, for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.