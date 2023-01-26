Mayor Stan Booker wants adjustments made to the timing of the traffic signal light that lets traffic onto Gore Boulevard from Railroad Street.

The light, installed to aid fire and other rescue units access from the Lawton Public Safety Center, is among five lights being analyzed along Gore Boulevard because of congestion issues, particularly for eastbound drivers. Residents have long complained about congestion on Gore Boulevard and say the problem was worsened by the addition of signal lights for northbound and southbound ramps from Interstate 44, then the light at Railroad Street. There also are signal lights at Northwest/Southwest 2nd Street and Lawrie Tatum Road, just east of the interstate access ramps.

