Mayor Stan Booker wants adjustments made to the timing of the traffic signal light that lets traffic onto Gore Boulevard from Railroad Street.
The light, installed to aid fire and other rescue units access from the Lawton Public Safety Center, is among five lights being analyzed along Gore Boulevard because of congestion issues, particularly for eastbound drivers. Residents have long complained about congestion on Gore Boulevard and say the problem was worsened by the addition of signal lights for northbound and southbound ramps from Interstate 44, then the light at Railroad Street. There also are signal lights at Northwest/Southwest 2nd Street and Lawrie Tatum Road, just east of the interstate access ramps.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization already has initiated a congestion mitigation study for the area, with EST Engineering (which has done other traffic engineering work for the City of Lawton) charged with identifying ways to improve traffic flow and levels of service. Wolcott said the study, to be completed by Fall, will include recommendations on things such as signal upgrades, intersection work and lane modifications.
Wolcott said the lights are controlled by a pattern set in 2021 by the city’s traffic engineering consultant TEC, but that might change depending on EST’s findings and recommendations later this year. Once those recommendations are presented, he said the city will be able to identify funding to implement solutions.
Booker doesn’t want to wait that long on a solution to a problem he said has dragged on for years. He cited the intersections across Interstate 44 as “just crazy,” in terms of congestion and traffic flow.
“I’m not really excited about waiting until Fall to synchronize three lights,” he said, explaining most drivers get through two traffic lights in that area only to have to stop for the third one. “I don’t understand why we can’t synch the lights to get everyone through them.”
Booker also was critical of the signal light at Railroad Street, installed specifically to help fire trucks and other emergency vehicles to get quickly and safely onto Gore Boulevard. Booker said there isn’t enough time to allow vehicles to get through the intersection and then to the next signal light.
“If you’re the fourth car in line on Railroad Street, you can’t get through the next intersection at 2nd Street and Gore,” he said, adding that trying to catch that light creates “extreme frustration for anybody who has to travel that every day or multiple times a day.”
Booker said the resulting bottlenecks — at the interstate ramps and between Railroad Street and 2nd Street — are so frustrating that it encourages drivers to do what he saw one vehicle next to him do: speed through a red light. Allowing the situation to continue will continue to encourage drivers to run lights, he said, asking if the city couldn’t adjust the timing for those lights by adding five to 10 more seconds “and see if that relieves some of that frustration.”
Wolcott said part of the problem is placement: it is easier to synchronize traffic lights that are placed a specific distance apart, in quarter-mile or half-mile increments, for example.
“Those can be easily synchronized,” he said, adding the problem with the lights on Gore Boulevard is they are randomly placed, meaning the distance between each light varies widely.
Booker said the council and city need to address the issue now rather than later.
“I’m more than happy to put this on the next agenda as an action item,” he said.