Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said the city’s mask mandate will be up for discussion March 23. He said city council members will hear from the public and professionals before taking the matter to vote.
Booker made the announcement at Cameron University’s COVID-19 public forum Thursday, shortly after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he was lifting statewide coronavirus restrictions beginning today.
“There will be no statewide restrictions on events for Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’m also removing a requirement to wear masks inside state buildings … wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances.”
Lawton City Council voted July 17, 2020, to require facial coverings while inside a commercial entity or other public building, structure or space open to the public, and on mass transit. The directive went into effect almost immediately.
The council has revisited the mask ordinance several times since imposing it in July but has yet to change or lift the mandate.
With the ease on restrictions from the state and the city’s mask mandate back on the table, Brandie Combs, Regional Director for District 5 /Southwest Oklahoma, voiced her hesitation at easing restrictions. She said even with vaccines available, people should continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. She explained studies haven’t shown that a vaccinated person cannot pass the virus to a non-vaccinated person.
“COVID is not gone, it’s not going to go away. I’m thankful that we have a vaccine available, but we still need to be diligent,” said Combs. “During this pandemic there has been a lot of debate on whether or not mitigation strategies will work and we know now masks work and social distancing works. It’s important that we keep doing that.”
“A question I get all the time is ‘when can we stop wearing masks’,” said Duncan Regional Hospital President/CEO Jay Johnson, also a forum participant. “When we get to herd immunity I tell them, and we’re not there yet.”