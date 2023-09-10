The City Council has signed off on a resolution that will allow Lawton’s mass transit system to apply for federal funds for its new facilities project.
Council members met briefly in special session Friday to give LATS Manager Ryan Landers permission to seek a $196,070 Federal Transit Administration grant for transit planning and capital expenditures. Landers said the funds will go toward a contract for design engineering for the proposed transfer center, and maintenance and storage facilities. Council members recently voted to locate the new complex on 6 acres of property between Southeast B and Southeast D avenues, Railroad Street and Larrance Street (directly south of the Lawton Public Safety Complex).