LATS will change its hours of operation for fixed routes beginning Monday.
The operational change will affect Monday through Friday fixed routes; there will be no Saturday service, LATS Manager Ryan Landers said.
The change means the Red, Green, Blue Counterclockwise, Yellow West, Yellow East and Orange routes will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no change in service for the paratransit buses and the Fort Sill Shuttle, but officials said limited future scheduling may occur due to a limited number of drivers. The new policy will remain in effect until further notice, LATS officials said.
The changes may be found on the LATS website, ETA SPOT app for bus tracking, or on LATS’ Facebook and Twitter pages.
Because safety remains the system’s top priority, social distancing and face mask/shields still are required for passengers on all LATS vehicles. That policy means seating is limited, and LATS officials are asking riders to have a purpose to their trips, rather than just “joy riding.”
Information is available by calling the LATS office at (580) 248-5252, via www.ridelats.com, or by downloading the ETA SPOT app from the Apple or Google Play store.