The Wednesday night death of a Lawton man and a strange story by his roommate is being examined and investigated by police and the State Medical Examiner.
Lawton Police Officers Joshua Murrow and Christopher Biegler responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 2001 SW B on a call for a male unconscious and not breathing. A man was arguing with an emergency dispatcher on his cellphone when he met Murrow in the yard. According to the report, the argument was due to his not performing CPR on his roommate, Curtis Dodd.
The officer found Dodd partially wrapped in a blanket and lying face down in the floor of a bathroom, the report states. He was unresponsive, cold to the touch and already in rigor mortis, confirming that he’d been dead too long to resuscitate.
The man who met officers acted “defensive” when questioned about finding Dodd, according to Murrow. He said Dodd had needed to go to the bathroom to clean up. According to the report, he’d become unable to walk for an unknown reason so he helped him get there.
After three unsuccessful tries to talk with Dodd in the time afterward, the man said he figured he was being purposely ignored out of anger that he wouldn’t purchase more alcohol, the report states. Several hours later, the man called his father who told him to open the door and check on his roommate. That’s when, he said, he found Dodd dead. The man would later be taken to the police station for interviews.
Dodd was transported to Oklahoma City for autopsy.