A man’s flight from the law took him airborne through a bathroom window, and landed with a brain bleed, a broken neck and jail, according to police.
On Monday, Lawton Police detectives received an arrest warrant for Jerry Dewayne Henderson and went to a home at 509 SW Park. According to the incident report, Henderson was outside and began to run when approached by officers. He ran inside the home.
His flight would soon take him airborne. Like a poor man’s Icarus, his leap of faith came crashing violently to Earth.
Stationed in back of the home, LPD Sgt. Chris Daniels received a radio call warning Henderson was attempting to flee.
“As soon as the transmission ended, I observed a black male (later identified to be Henderson), come through what appeared to be a small bathroom window,” he stated. “Henderson fell from the window (approximately 10 feet) to the ground.”
Medical personnel treated Henderson at the scene and then took him to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. According to the report, he needed numerous staples and had suffered bleeding of the brain and a broken neck. When he was later medically cleared and released, he was taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Henderson on March 24 for a count of domestic abuse, assault and battery but he’d not been taken into custody until Monday’s incident.
Henderson has not made his initial appearance in court yet, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.