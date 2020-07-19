People within indoor public places in Lawton now are wearing masks, or facing the threat of fines.
The City Council voted Friday afternoon to require facial coverings while inside a commercial entity or other public building, structure or space open to the public, and on mass transit. The directive went into effect as soon as Mayor Stan Booker signed the new ordinance Friday and will remain in effect until the termination of the governor’s emergency declaration on COVID-19.
Council members overwhelmingly supported the measure, which had been urged earlier in the week by 12 physicians, three dentists and Brandie Combs, director of Region 5 of the State Health Department, who attended Tuesday’s regular meeting to argue the point that masks are the best method to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The council accepted that argument Friday, after making one notable change to the draft ordinance: it no longer applies to public outdoor places.
As originally conceived, the ordinance had covered outdoor public space where it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Exceptions to the regulation had included outdoor-related activities, but they were removed because the ordinance no longer applies outside.
The mandate follows actions already taken by other entities and businesses. Last week, Walmart announced facial coverings would be required in all of its stores beginning Monday, and Target and Kohl’s followed suit by week’s end. Locally, Comanche County requires anyone entering the Comanche County courthouse to wear masks; Fort Sill requires masks to be worn in high-traffic public areas on post; and the City of Lawton has made masks mandatory for those entering its indoor facilities.
Friday’s action puts Lawton on the list with other Oklahoma communities that have mandated masks, including Altus, Norman and Stillwater.
There was some opposition to the council’s action.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who cast the only “no” vote, said while he believes in wearing masks, he doesn’t believe government should mandate it.
“It’s about personal responsibility,” he said, adding that while the action was being taken because individuals wouldn’t take the step on their own, he is sensitive about “government overreach.”
Fortenbaugh also questions whether the mandate is enforceable, saying city police don’t have the manpower or time to “chase and fine” the residents who are opposed to the action.
“I don’t like it being a mandate,” he said, adding he also has problems with conflicting data presented during the pandemic and also noted the mandate has been in effect in Wichita Falls, Texas, and that community isn’t any better off than is Lawton.
Two residents who spoke Friday said they also oppose the measure.
Susan Thompson provided statistics that she said indicates COVID-19 is not a major problem in Lawton. She said based on current statistics, adjusted for a multiple of 10, 5 percent of the population has gotten COVID-19, while 0.15 percent have died from the disease, adding that more testing means more positive cases.
She said she also has concerns about the effect of a mask requirement on commercial activities, saying the mandate will prompt people to avoid shopping in Lawton or force them to shop online. Noting Big Box retailers already are requiring masks, Thompson asked the council to wait several weeks to that effect.
Troy Cooper, identifying himself as a resident and veteran, said information posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses personal opinion, evidenced by words such as “may” or “most likely would.” Cooper said he is concerned about Lawton Police Department’s ability to enforce the fines cited as penalties in the ordinance, noting the issue is one of civil and not criminal law.
Like Thompson, Cooper cited the low death rate from COVID-19 in Oklahoma and said COVID-19 has a 90 percent survival rate. And, he asked why health care professionals aren’t focusing as much attention on a TB epidemic as they are COVID-19.
“My body, my choice,” he said.
Sylvia Burgess, acting president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said the issue is an economic one, and chamber members support actions that will get the economy back to normal and children back in school.
“The surest way to do that is everyone wear a mask in public places,” she said.
Burgess also said some small businesses are reporting that customers are afraid to come in because they are afraid of being around others who will not wear masks, adding the mandate is in the same spirit as laws that require seatbelts or ban smoking in restaurants.
Some council members said constituent responses are running strongly pro-mask. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said his last count was 349 for and 42 against, while Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said contacts from his constituents were running 159 for and 49 against.
“This is a war on COVID. Masks are just a weapon we can use to defeat our enemy,” Warren said.
“It’s a very, very small request to ask of myself and everybody else,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman.
Burk said he was open to discussions about alternatives.
“What’s your idea to slow the spread? I’m open to ideas,” he said, adding the mandate won’t last forever. “We will end it as soon as we can.”