A man and woman, both from Lawton, are in critical condition at Oklahoma City hospitals following a Friday night wreck west of Elgin.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Chamie D. Venzon, 48, was flown to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries. His passenger, Denise K. Singer, 48, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Venzon was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle with Singer as his passenger westbound on U.S. 277 shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he tried to pass a 1940 Ford Deluxe pickup turning onto Northwest Jake Dunn Road, Trooper Jacob Dickinson’s report. The bike struck the pickup in the passenger side door which threw the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.
Neither Venzon or Singer was wearing a helmet.
The driver, James E. Dean, 66, of Elgin, and passenger of the pickup, Carol A. Dean, 66, of Elgin, were not injured, the report states.
The trooper reported that Venzon’s condition at the time of the wreck and the collision’s cause remain under investigation.