A 50-year-old Lawton man is wanted for allegations he kicked his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attempted to run her over with a pickup.
The Comanche County District Court issued two felony arrest warrants Tuesday for William Darnell Love for counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and for first-degree burglary after four prior felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his priors, he could be sentenced for up to 80 years in prison for the burglary, and up to 40 years for the assault count, if convicted.
According to the charge, the assault allegation stems from a March 25 incident. The man’s ex told police that she was walking home from a store when she saw Love driving toward her in a blue Chevrolet pickup. She said he told her he was going to run her down with truck and the woman began sprinting toward another business and hid behind concrete pillars.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Love tried to fit the truck between the pillars before he got out and told the woman he was going to beat her. The woman ran away through a field and said she hid in a tree line until he left.
The woman told police she fears for her life and that his abuse is what caused the end of the relationship. She received an emergency order of protection against the man, the affidavit states.
Nearly a month later, Love would be accused of kicking in the woman’s door.
According to the probable cause affidavit for the burglary, Love is accused of kicking in the woman’s door around 6:30 a.m. April 21. Once inside, the woman said he chased her through the house and stole several items before leaving.
Love has prior convictions: Comanche County – October 1993, assault on a police officer; May 1998, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon; June 1998, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; and from Oklahoma County – September 2008, maiming, records indicate.
A warrant bond of $50,000 was set for Love.