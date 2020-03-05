Comanche County District Court issued an arrest warrant Feb. 25 for Jason Gerod Surman, 43, for a felony count of first-degree attempted rape, records indicate.
The allegation goes back to a Jan. 13 assault of a woman he knew as an acquaintance.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the woman reported being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance she knew as “Jason” who lived in her apartment complex. She said he’d come to her apartment unannounced and when she opened the door, he came inside. The woman told him she needed to leave and that he should go but, she said, he ignored her request.
She told investigators Surman opened and closed the door several times and wouldn’t allow her to leave. She said he threw her onto her bed face down and when she struggled to get away, he pinned her down and punched her in the face at least twice, the affidavit states. She said he had on gloves and forced two or three fingers into her mouth toward the back of her throat and turned her neck sideways.
Surman told her, “I will kill you if you try anything, I will snap your (expletive) neck” and told her to remove her pants, the affidavit states. She said he took her down to the floor, face down, and he laid on top of her with his pants down, according to the affidavit. She said he put on a condom when she asked him to but that he was unable to complete the rape. She said he attempted the rape for about five minutes before he got up after thinking he heard police officers outside. He finally let her leave after he picked up his belongings and “made her swear to God she wouldn’t tell anyone.”
An exam was made of the woman and she then identified Surman from a photo lineup.
According to the affidavit, Surman spoke with investigators by phone but declined to comment until after speaking with his attorney. He said he’d left town after being served with a protective order filed by the victim and had no plans of returning until that court date of Feb. 7. The order, effective until 2025, was granted.
A warrant bond of $100,000 was issued.
Surman is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.