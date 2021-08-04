A Comanche County man wanted for shooting another in the back is accused of doing it over jealousy.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Ricky Rena Garcia, 38, of Lawton, for charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Garcia is accused of chasing down and shooting the man as he ran away on July 25.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses said Garcia shot the man in the driveway of 2501 SW D after his vehicle broke down in front of the home. He’d stopped and asked the witnesses for water for his radiator when, they said, Garcia approached carrying “a small but long brown rifle.”
“Stay away from my family” is what they said Garcia yelled before the chase began, the affidavit states. The men ran around the vehicle before, according to the witnesses, Garcia shot him in the back.
Two days later, investigators spoke with the wounded man who was in the hospital. He said Garcia was jealous over a relationship he had with Garcia’s girlfriend was the cause of the incident, according to the affidavit.
Garcia has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from March 2016 for uttering a forged instrument, records indicate.
