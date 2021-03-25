An arrest warrant was issued for a Lawton man accused of inappropriate sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Joshua M. Hoffman, 33, for an allegation of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Hoffman is accused of numerous incidents between Jan. 21 and Feb. 21 where he would make the girl remove her clothes and he would spank her. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the girl said he would make her undergo a “strip search.” He told her “gonna do you like they do in prison.” She said another woman was present at the time.
In another incident, she said he made her take her shirt off and he grabbed her breast. She said he told her, “you have to be uncomfortable to learn,” the affidavit states.
The girl told investigators he took her to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to hike and teach her self-defense. About 15 minutes into the hike, she said he threw her to the ground, pulled her pants and underwear down and violated her. After a few minutes, she said he got up and said, “that was self-defense practice,” according to the affidavit.
The cash warrant bond is set at $50,000.