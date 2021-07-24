Law enforcement is looking to arrest a 28-year-old Lawton man after he was accused of sexually assaulting his neighbor.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Anthony Montalvo for an allegation of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Montalvo is accused of assaulting the 43-year-old woman on June 26.
According to the warrant affidavit, the woman said she’d been on her front porch when Montalvo approached. Upset because he owes her money from wrecking and having her car impounded, she said she didn’t want him on her property. So, she walked to the other side of the driveway to meet him and ask what he wanted.
After discussing the owed money, she said Montalvo grabbed her by the waist and she told him to release her and not touch her like that. She said a few minutes later, he grabbed her by her hair and walked her to the side of her home despite her protestations, the affidavit states. When she begged him “don’t do this,” she said he replied with “shut up.”
The woman said Montalvo got her face down on the ground with one hand on the back of her head and the other on her lower back. According to the affidavit, he reached under her dress, removed her underwear and, she said, penetrated her while telling her not to tell anybody.
After a few minutes, she said Montalvo got up. Unable to scream because her face was shoved into the dirt, she said he quickly left, and she was able to get back into her home.
She said she was “afraid and wasn’t sure what to do because he told her if she told he would kill her,” the affidavit states.
Investigators found the woman’s underwear as well as a knife sheath containing a green handled knife belonging to Montalvo, as well three ink pens in the vicinity of where the woman said the attack occurred.
The woman agreed to do a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam, according to the affidavit.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Montalvo.