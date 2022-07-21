Police said a man struck a female Braums employee in the head with a metal scooter and then fled the scene.
Now, Terrion Eushai Owens, a 26-year-old man from Lawton, has a felony arrest warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon issued Monday from Comanche County District Court. The crime is punishable for up to 10 years in prison.
According to the affidavit, the incident happened July 1 at Braums at 1211 W. Lee. When police arrived on scene, the victim was unconscious and transported to a local hospital for treatment, police stated. She suffered a skull fracture and bleeding inside her head.
Due to surveillance footage and a photo lineup, police said they were able to identify Owens as a suspect.