DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued for a Comanche County man accused of trying to run his ex-girlfriend off the road of stealing her purse and phone.
Investigators said he already has a history of failed flight from the law and are looking for that streak to continue.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Charles Dewayne Payne Jr., 50, of Lawton, for allegations of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree robbery, and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony domestic and up to 5 years for the robbery charge.
Investigators said Payne ran the woman off the road with his Chevrolet Spark and then stole his ex-girlfriend’s purse and phone on Aug. 4, according to the charges.
A Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the 2100 block of West Elk after the woman reported the incident. She said she was driving from a doctor’s appointment when her ex-boyfriend saw her and ran her off the road.
According to the affidavit, they had broken up in March and she’d blocked his phone calls. While driving on the bypass to Oklahoma 7, Payne caught up to her and once on the highway, she said he swerved at her. She called 911 while continuing to drive. She eventually pulled over so he wouldn’t hit her, she said.
When she knew it was Payne, she hung up with 911 in fear he would hear her and get angry, the affidavit states. She said Payne came to her window and she rolled it down to talk with him. He began yelling, she said. According to her, he was already angered.
Payne asked her about her new boyfriend and grabbed for her car keys. When he was unsuccessful, he began grabbing her arms and shirt in attempt to pull her from the car, according to the affidavit. When she threw her phone to the passenger side, she said he rolled down the passenger window, ran to that side of the car and took her phone to his car.
She said Payne returned to her car and demanded the phone’s passcode. When she didn’t give it up, she said he promised to hit her in the face but then grabbed her purse, the affidavit states. They former couple struggled over the purse but he eventually pulled it from her grasp and left.
The District Attorney’s office entered Payne’s prior felony convictions into the court record. He has two prior felony convictions in Comanche County for eluding police from October 2001 and October 2006, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.