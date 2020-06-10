A Lawton man is accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl.
An arrest warrant was issued Monday in Comanche County District Court for Robert Anthony Barnett, 40, for a felony count of first-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
Barnett is accused of repeated sexual assaults of the girl between August 2019 and January, according to the allegations.
The girl told a forensic interviewer from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) about the incidents. She told investigators that “she felt like nowhere in the house was it safe for her.”
The warrant bond for Barnett was set at $250,000.