An arrest warrant was issued for a 28-year-old Lawton man accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Davion Randall for a count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
Police were contacted after the 4-year-old girl told her mother Randall has touched her inappropriately “several times,” according to the warrant affidavit.
The girl spoke with Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams. She said Randall woke her up from sleeping and took her into the bathroom where he would touch her in a sexual manner, the affidavit states. She also said he told her not to tell her mother, Adams stated.
The girl said it happened four times and “it made her feel sad and that it hurt a lot,” according to the affidavit.
A $1 million cash warrant bond set for Randall, records indicate.