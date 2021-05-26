A 32-year-old Lawton man is wanted by police after he was accused of lewdly touching a girl when she was between 6 and 8 years old.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for D’Angelo Chavel Adams for an allegation of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 to 20 years in prison.
Police began investigating Adams after the now-teen girl’s father contacted them about texts between the two. Adams told her how he wanted to touch her and have a sexual relationship with her, according to the warrant affidavit.
The girl told investigators that between the ages of 6 to 8 years old, Adams would come into her room and would touch her inappropriately while warning her not to tell anyone, the affidavit states. She said she would be sad afterwards.
Things began again on March 20 when Adams called her and told her he got her a new phone. According to the affidavit, he also texted her, describing in detail what he used to do to her. In the messages, he told her she could get the new phone if she let him touch her like he used to.
Adams has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from January 2016 for aggravated assault and battery, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was ordered for Adams’ arrest.