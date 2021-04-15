An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Lawton man accused of lewdly touching a 4-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Carl Wayne Sutphin, 50, of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, the crime is punishable by between 6 to 40 years in prison.
Police began investigating Sutphin after the girl told her mother about being abused by him in June 2020. According to the warrant affidavit, the mother walked in on the girl making out and having sexually suggestive moments with a doll. During a forensic interview, the girl said he would pull his pants down and touch himself to her.
When interviewed by police, Sutphin denied doing anything, and called the girl a liar, the affidavit states.
Sutphin has prior felony convictions: Seminole County, October 2002, first-degree manslaughter; and Comanche County, December 2006, possession of a firearm after conviction, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, records indicate.
A cash warrant bond was set at $100,000 for Sutphin.