A Lawton man is wanted by the law after he was accused of shooting his neighbor in the face with a BB gun during an April 10 argument.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Justin Walter Myrick, 34, for the allegation of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Myrick shot his neighbor at Sherwood Village, 601 NE Flower Mound. The injured woman told police she’d been arguing with Myrick’s wife when he shot her, the affidavit states.
Investigators spoke with Myrick. He said he didn’t see any injuries to the woman and didn’t believe her. He said eight other people were outside shooting the BB gun at one point or another and, “there is no telling who shot her,” according to the affidavit. The injured woman’s mother said Myrick was the man who shot the gun.
A witness said he was standing near the women as they argued. He said the victim grabbed her face and said, “you shot me,” the affidavit states. He turned around and saw Myrick standing there empty-handed. However, he said the BB gun had been thrown near the porch where Myrick was standing.
Myrick’s cash warrant bond was set at $20,000.